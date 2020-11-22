Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, Uttar Pradesh government today said that it would be testing people coming from Delhi via flight, bus or train, news agency ANI reported.

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary RK Tiwari also added that the state government was discussing on the number of people allowed to attend wedding or event in order to contain Covid spread in the state.

Currently, the state government has decided to re-impose the restriction of allowing only 100 guests at wedding and other social functions from its earlier relaxation of 200 guests, in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

A few days back, the Uttar Pradesh government ordered random testing for people travelling from Delhi to Noida, at the Noida border. This move comes came after the massive surge in covid cases in Delhi.

Meanwhile, high-level teams of the Central Government have been rushed to four more states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh -- to help the state governments tackle the Covid-19 situation.

All these four states have been either reporting a rise in the number of active cases or demonstrating a rise in daily new cases, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Earlier, high-level teams were sent to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Manipur and Chhattisgarh.

With 24 fresh COVID-19 deaths in Uttar Pradesh, the toll due to the disease rose to 7,524 in the state, while the total cases surged to 5,24,223 with 2,326 new infections, officials said on Saturday.

On the other hans, the national capital has 39,741 active cases of the disease till Saturday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. A total of 4,75,106 recoveries and 8,270 deaths were recorded in the national capital so far.

Meanwhile, for the first time, the number of RT-PCR tests in Delhi exceeded Rapid Antigen Tests and as many as 250 new ventilators were delivered to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) hospital to expand the COVID-19 treatment capacity in the national capital, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Sunday.

