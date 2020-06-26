Covid-19 will hit tax collections: Advisory Council tells Finance Commission

The Fifteenth Finance Commission (XVFC) had virtual meetings with its Advisory Council on 25 and 26 June, 2020 and discussed various issues confronting the Commission now. The meeting, chaired by N. K. Singh, Chairman XVFC was attended by all members and senior officials of the Commission. From the Advisory Council, Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Sajjid Z Chinoy, Prachi Mishra, Neelkanth Mishra and Omkar Goswami and special invitee Rathin Roy attended the meeting on 25 June, 2020. Arvind Virmani, D K Srivastava, M Govinda Rao and Sudipto Mundle from the Advisory Council, along with Shankar Acharya and Pronab Sen, attended the meeting on 26 June, 2020. These were the third set of meetings with the Advisory Council, after the submission of the report of the XVFC for the year 2020-21 and second such meeting since the onset of national lockdown due to Covid-19.