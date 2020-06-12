Covid-19: With record 2,137 new cases in 24 hrs, Delhi's count crosses 36,000

Delhi on Friday registered the highest single-day spike after 2,137 novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of Covid-19 positive patients in the national capital in to 36,824, according to the government data.

This is the first time that over 2,000 cases have been reported in a day in Delhi. The previous biggest jump in fresh cases at 1,877 was recorded on Thursday.

Along with that, the death toll also increased to 1,214 after 71 more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.

It, however, added the cumulative death figures refers to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be Covid-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

However, the number of recovered patients also increased to 13,398 with 667 patients were discharged from the hospitals after successfully recovering from the highly contagious disease.

Meanwhile, with over 10,000 fresh cases, India today recorded its highest ever rise in single-day coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country surpassed 2.97 lakh, according to the data released by ministry of health and family affairs. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi — three worst-hit state by coronavirus pandemic — witnessed the highest spike in daily Covid-19 count.

The death toll from the Covid-19 virus surged to 396 in last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 8,498.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via