COVID-19: With safety measures in place, gyms re-open in Delhi

"We open the gym at 5.30 am and as soon as a client comes in, we give them sanitiser and check their temperature, only then they are allowed in. We're not allowing more than eight people on the floor in an hour. After every 2 to 2.5 hours, there is a break when all equipment is sanitised and gym is cleaned. Gyms were closed for a long time so we were facing problems. The charges are a little high now," he said.