HYDERABAD: Six family members of a Sanjeev Kumar, a YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Member of Parliament from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, have reportedly tested positive for covid-19.

Also, four staffers from the state governor’s office have also suspected to have contracted the infection in Vijayawada, with their samples sent for testing.

In a press statement, Kumar confirmed that six persons from his family, including two of his brothers, were infected and are undergoing treatment at the Kurnool government hospital. Kurnool is the worst hit district in the state and had 279 of 1,097 cases as of Sunday.

According to local media reports, Andhra governor Biswabhusan Harichandan will send samples for testing as four of his staff are likely to have contracted the infection. When contacted, however, officials from the state government refused to comment.

In Andhra Pradesh, 81 fresh cases were reported on Sunday, taking the state’s tally to 1,097. Two more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, with the toll now at 31. Most of the latest infections were detected from Krishna and Kurnool districts.

Total active cases are at 955, with recoveries at 145.

Share Via