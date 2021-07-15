Bengaluru: The impact of the second wave has been more of a speed-bump than a major obstruction for the residential sector in India, even though sales and launches fell in the April-June compared to the preceding March quarter.

According to property advisory Knight Frank India’s “India Real Estate – Residential, January-June 2021" report, the January-June period recorded home sales of 99,416 residential units, a 67% rise compared to H1 2020. Project launches were recorded at 103,238 units in H1 this year, witnessing a 71% surge compared to the corresponding period last year.

However, maximum sales and launches were witnessed in the January-March quarter, when the residential sector saw a significant recovery due to stamp duty relaxation in Maharashtra, low home loan rates and pent-up demand after the pandemic last year.

The second wave of the pandemic this year, which led to multiple regional lockdowns and severe personal crisis for many, resulted in a sharp sequential drop of 62% and 43% in the volume of sales and launches respectively in April-June 2021.

Of the 99,416 residential unit sales in H2 2021, about 71,963 units were sold in the January-March period and just 27,453 units were sold in the June quarter.

Of the 103,238 units launched in January-June 2021, only 27,232 units were launched in the June quarter and the remaining 76,006 units were launched in April-June.

“The gradual resumption of economic activity and increasing availability of the vaccine had sparked market traction in the second half of 2020 and this momentum carried over into Q1 2021. The second wave of covid-19 infections has impeded this momentum but should be seen as more of a speedbump as YoY growth in market volumes remains strong in half-yearly and quarterly terms in the January to June 2021 period. The limited period stamp duty cut which spiked home sales in Mumbai and Pune adequately demonstrates the need for policy level intervention to revive the residential market. Going by the tremendous success of the stamp duty cut in Maharashtra, other states may also consider similar demand stimuli at appropriate times that will not only help sales velocity but also propel economic activity," said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India.

As sales volumes stabilized, especially in the early part of H1 2021, unsold inventory reduced by 1% this year compared to the same period last year. Prices remained mostly contained with a reduction of -1% to -2% on a year-on-year basis.

Baijal added, “The last 4 quarters marked by the pandemic have given rise to different sets of considerations for home buyers which has led to a renewal of buyer interest. Whether for want of larger homes or housing security, or indeed for the purpose of long-term investment, there has been a strong revival. Barring the affordable segment which was impacted by the uncertainties arising from the economic disruptions of the pandemic, the strength of the market was adequately demonstrated. We expect the residential segment to remain buoyant due to the attitudinal shift in mindsets of potential buyers and as and when normality returns, we expect the sales volumes to pick up pace."

