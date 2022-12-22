Covid: 2% of air travellers to undergo mandatory tests at airports on arrival

The Centre on Thursday said that ministry of Civil Aviation will ensure that 2% of the total passengers on a flight undergo Covid tests at the airport on arrival.
Such passengers are to be identified by the airline, and they will be allowed to leave the airport only after giving their samples for COVID tests. Then samples testing positive will be sent for genome sequencing.
This comes as there is a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in many countries such China, Japan, South Korea, the US, France, Greece and Italy.
Earlier in the day, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya made a statement in Parliament and said India has started two per cent random sampling of international travellers coming to the country and may consider making it mandatory for all if necessary.
He made the remarks while responding to queries of some Opposition MPs after his suo moto statement in Rajya Sabha on the latest COVID-19 situation and India's preparedness.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cautioned people against complacency and urged them to wear masks in crowded places, while also directing officials to strengthen surveillance measures, especially at international airports.
At a high-level meeting, Modi reiterated that "Covid is not over yet" and advised states to audit Covid-specific facilities to ensure operational readiness of hospital infrastructure, including oxygen cylinders, PSA plants, ventilators and human resources.
Prime Minister Modi urged everyone to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded public places, at all times, especially in view of the upcoming festive season, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
He also urged that precaution dose may be encouraged especially for vulnerable and elderly groups.
During the meeting to assess the COVID-19 situation in the country, preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, status of the vaccination campaign in the country and the emergence of new variants and their public health implication, Modi directed officials to ramp up testing and also genomic sequencing efforts.
