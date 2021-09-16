At least 20% of all the adult population in India have been vaccinated with both doses against Covid-19, said the central government on Thursday. In addition to this, 62% of the people have been administered at least one anti-Covid jab.

Further, as the festival seasons nears, the government stressed that the need of the hour is vaccine acceptance, maintenance of Covid-appropriate behaviour, responsible travel and responsible festivities.

ICMR DG Balram Bhargava said, "...sudden increase in population density creates a very conducive environment for viral spread. If there is a sudden increase in population density then the virus finds it very useful to spread, so the call of the hour is vaccine acceptance, maintenance of Covid-appropriate behaviour, responsible travel and responsible festivities."

Bhargava also stated that booster doses of the vaccine are not a priority for the government at this moment.

“Booster doses are not the central theme at the moment in the scientific and public healthcare discussion. Getting a full vaccination of two doses remains a major priority. Several agencies have recommended that antibody levels should not be measured," he said.

Key points:

Booster doses are not a central theme in scientific or public health discussions.

Full vaccination with both doses remains a priority.

Studies showing waning immunity are piecemeal.

No earmarked vaccine quota for the private sector. There is an indicative percentage of government-private procurement.

If the private sector is unable to either procure or utilise indicative percentages, the government will procure the remaining vaccines as well.

The government informed that 34 districts across the country are reporting a weekly positivity rate of over 10% and the figure is anything between five and 10% in 32 districts.

It said Kerala reported 67.79% of India's total Covid-19 cases last week and that it is the only state with more than 1 lakh active cases.

"Overall there is stabilisation and Kerala has also reported a drop in cases. Mizoram is a state of concern but we hope condition will improve thereby fast vaccination and pandemic response is effective," Niti Aayog member (health) VK Paul said.

"In the coming two-three months, we need to be cautious that there is no upsurge and it can be reduced when detected. When people estimate when vulnerability will rise then they indicate October and November as the months and it is also the period of festivities and also when flu cases rise so in coming quarter we request everyone to be careful and retain the gain that we have achieved," he added.

With 30,570 more people testing positive for Covid-19, India's overall infection tally has risen to 3,33,47,325, while the count of active cases has dipped to 3,42,923, according to the Union health ministry.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 4,43,928 with 431 daily fatalities being recorded, according to data updated by the ministry at 8 am.

