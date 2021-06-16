The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic hit pregnant and postpartum women more severely compared to the first, with significantly higher symptomatic cases and case fatality rate showed a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).





The country’s apex biomedical research organization compared pregnant and postpartum (immediately after childbirth) women during the first wave (April 1, 2020 - January 31, 2021) and during the second wave (February 1, 2021, to May 14) of the pandemic in India.

“Symptomatic cases were significantly higher at 28.7% in the second wave (111/387), compared to the first wave (162/1143) when the proportion was 14.2%," ICMR said in a tweet.

“The case fatality rate (CFR) among pregnant women and postpartum women was 5.7% (22/387) during the second wave, which was significantly higher compared to the scenario encounter in the first wave with CFR 0.7% (8/1143)," it said.

According to the study, the total number of maternal deaths during both the waves of the pandemic was 2% (30/1530), of which the majority (28/30) were due to covid-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure. “The study underlines the importance of vaccination of pregnant and lactating women against covid-19," said the ICMR.

The Indian government recommends covid-19 vaccination for all lactating women in India, though pregnant women are not allowed for the same. The government has cited a lack of clinical trial data to make a decision on vaccinating pregnant women against covid-19 stating that the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) evaluating scientific evidence to give the idea a green signal.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended vaccination in pregnant women when the benefits of vaccination outweigh the potential risks. In interim guidance on covid-19 vaccination of pregnant and lactating women issued last week, the apex global public health agency said that covid-19 vaccines can be given to pregnant women, if they are at high risk of exposure to covid-19 and if they have co-morbid conditions that place them in high risk of severe covid-19 disease.

The WHO also said the immunization programmes across the world should establish surveillance of women who have been vaccinated either intentionally or inadvertently during pregnancy and their infants. The WHO recommended both active and passive surveillance approaches recommended to assess adverse events following immunization (AEFI), including during pregnancy.

The number of covid-19 cases in India is increasing at a steady pace. India reported 62,224 daily new cases in the last 24 hours with over 2540 deaths. India is nearing to administer a cumulative of 27 crores vaccine Doses under the Nationwide covid-19 Vaccination Drive.

