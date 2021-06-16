Covid 2nd wave hit pregnant, postpartum women more severely than first: ICMR

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended vaccination in pregnant women when the benefits of vaccination outweigh the potential risks. In interim guidance on covid-19 vaccination of pregnant and lactating women issued last week, the apex global public health agency said that covid-19 vaccines can be given to pregnant women, if they are at high risk of exposure to covid-19 and if they have co-morbid conditions that place them in high risk of severe covid-19 disease.