The union government on Thursday said that the second wave of coronavirus pandemic is on a 'downswing' as states witness a drop in active cases.

As per the data by the central government, there has been a steady decline in Covid-19 cases in the last 20 days in the country. Moreover, as many as 24 states have witnessed a sharp dip in the active cases in a week, the Centre added.

“We are on a downswing of the second wave of Covid-19 and believe that it will be sustained even when restrictions are significantly relaxed," the health ministry said on Thursday.

India's active cases have decreased by 75,684 in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said in a statement. It said that recoveries from the coronavirus infection have continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 14th consecutive day on Thursday. India's recovery rate has surged to 90.01% while the weekly positivity rate stood at 10.93%.

According to the ministry, the Covid-19 testing has increased manifold but the decline in weekly coronavirus positivity rate occurred since the last three weeks.

"Testing capacity substantially ramped up 21.57 lakh tests conducted in last 24 hours," the ministry added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.