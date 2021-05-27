Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid 2nd wave on 'downswing'; decline in new cases for last 20 days: Govt

Covid 2nd wave on 'downswing'; decline in new cases for last 20 days: Govt

Premium
Covid second wave in India: India's recovery rate has surged to 90.01% while the weekly positivity rate stood at 10.93%
1 min read . 06:10 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The Centre said that 24 states have witnessed a sharp dip in the active cases in a week
  • India's active cases have decreased by 75,684 in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said

The union government on Thursday said that the second wave of coronavirus pandemic is on a 'downswing' as states witness a drop in active cases.

The union government on Thursday said that the second wave of coronavirus pandemic is on a 'downswing' as states witness a drop in active cases.

As per the data by the central government, there has been a steady decline in Covid-19 cases in the last 20 days in the country. Moreover, as many as 24 states have witnessed a sharp dip in the active cases in a week, the Centre added.

TRENDING STORIES See All

As per the data by the central government, there has been a steady decline in Covid-19 cases in the last 20 days in the country. Moreover, as many as 24 states have witnessed a sharp dip in the active cases in a week, the Centre added.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

“We are on a downswing of the second wave of Covid-19 and believe that it will be sustained even when restrictions are significantly relaxed," the health ministry said on Thursday.

India's active cases have decreased by 75,684 in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said in a statement. It said that recoveries from the coronavirus infection have continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 14th consecutive day on Thursday. India's recovery rate has surged to 90.01% while the weekly positivity rate stood at 10.93%.

According to the ministry, the Covid-19 testing has increased manifold but the decline in weekly coronavirus positivity rate occurred since the last three weeks.

"Testing capacity substantially ramped up 21.57 lakh tests conducted in last 24 hours," the ministry added.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!