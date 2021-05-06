Over 2.25 lakh tests, including 1.12 lakh RTPCR tests, were conducted in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday he said. So far, over 4.22 crore samples have been tested in the state
The state government has started a campaign to conduct COVID-19 tests in 97,000 villages of the state
The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 14,501 on Thursday with 353 more fatalities, while 26,780 new cases pushed the infection tally to 14,25,919, an official said.
"In the past 24 hours, 26,780 cases were reported while 28,902 people have recovered. There are currently 2,59,844 active cases in the state and the number of those who have recovered stands at 11,51,571," Additional Chief Secretary, Amit Mohan Prasad, told reporters here.