"India's COVID-19 cumulative positivity rate is 5.42 per cent and it is continuously declining. The COVID-19 positivity rate last week was at 1.82 per cent. There are two states that have 70 per cent of the active cases -- Kerala and Maharashtra. Only Maharashtra and Kerala have more than 35,000 active COVID-19 cases. A total of 47 districts have not reported new COVID19 cases in the last 3 weeks and 251 districts have not reported any COVID-related deaths in the last 3 weeks," Bhushan said.