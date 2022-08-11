The total number of COVID cases recorded during August 1-10 period stands at 19,769 and positivity rate is inching towards 20%
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi is again witnessing a sudden spike in COVID cases for the past couple of days, which has put the city on alert. In the last 10 days, the national capital recorded 19,760 COVID cased and 40 infection-related fatalities. Plus, there has been a nearly 50% rise in the number of containment zones. Does, this hints toward the emergence of the 4th wave of COVID in Delhi?
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi is again witnessing a sudden spike in COVID cases for the past couple of days, which has put the city on alert. In the last 10 days, the national capital recorded 19,760 COVID cased and 40 infection-related fatalities. Plus, there has been a nearly 50% rise in the number of containment zones. Does, this hints toward the emergence of the 4th wave of COVID in Delhi?
Check these 10 points to know about the recent COVID rise in Delhi:
Check these 10 points to know about the recent COVID rise in Delhi:
On August 1, New Delhi logged 822 cases with a positivity rate of 11.41% and two deaths. The figures continued to rise steadily in the next couple of days
On August 2, the daily cases count breached the 1,000-mark as the city reported 1,506 cases and three deaths. The positivity rate was recorded at 10.63%.
The very next day, on August 3, the count crossed the 2,000-mark and till date, barring August 8, the daily cases have been logged in excess of 2,000 with an escalating positivity rate that is inching closer to 20%.
The number of fatalities in the last three days also mounted significantly compared to the figures earlier.
Delhi on Wednesday reported eight fatalities, the highest in nearly 180 days, and 2,146 new cases with a positivity rate of 17.83%. The active cases stood at 8,205, according to data shared by the health department. The national capital had on February 13 reported 12 deaths due to the viral disease.
On August 9, Delhi reported 2,495 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 15.41% and seven fatalities, while the number of active cases stood at 8,506.
It saw 1,372 infections and six deaths on August 8 with a positivity rate of 17.85%, the highest since January 21, as per the data. On January 21, the positivity rate had stood at 18.04%.
The number of active cases on Monday stood at 7,484 while the count was 4, 274 on August 1.
The total number of cases recorded during the August 1-10 period stands at 19,769.
Delhi has recorded 40 deaths due to COVID-19 in this 10-day period, nearly thrice the cumulative figures registered in the last 10 days of July when 14 people had succumbed to the viral disease, according to official data.
(With inputs from agencies)
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On August 1, New Delhi logged 822 cases with a positivity rate of 11.41% and two deaths. The figures continued to rise steadily in the next couple of days
On August 2, the daily cases count breached the 1,000-mark as the city reported 1,506 cases and three deaths. The positivity rate was recorded at 10.63%.
The very next day, on August 3, the count crossed the 2,000-mark and till date, barring August 8, the daily cases have been logged in excess of 2,000 with an escalating positivity rate that is inching closer to 20%.
The number of fatalities in the last three days also mounted significantly compared to the figures earlier.
Delhi on Wednesday reported eight fatalities, the highest in nearly 180 days, and 2,146 new cases with a positivity rate of 17.83%. The active cases stood at 8,205, according to data shared by the health department. The national capital had on February 13 reported 12 deaths due to the viral disease.
On August 9, Delhi reported 2,495 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 15.41% and seven fatalities, while the number of active cases stood at 8,506.
It saw 1,372 infections and six deaths on August 8 with a positivity rate of 17.85%, the highest since January 21, as per the data. On January 21, the positivity rate had stood at 18.04%.
The number of active cases on Monday stood at 7,484 while the count was 4, 274 on August 1.
The total number of cases recorded during the August 1-10 period stands at 19,769.
Delhi has recorded 40 deaths due to COVID-19 in this 10-day period, nearly thrice the cumulative figures registered in the last 10 days of July when 14 people had succumbed to the viral disease, according to official data.