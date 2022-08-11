New Delhi is again witnessing a sudden spike in COVID cases for the past couple of days, which has put the city on alert. In the last 10 days, the national capital recorded 19,760 COVID cased and 40 infection-related fatalities. Plus, there has been a nearly 50% rise in the number of containment zones. Does, this hints toward the emergence of the 4th wave of COVID in Delhi?

