The recent Covid surge in Delhi could be led by Omicron BA.2.12.1, which is detected in a majority of the samples sequenced. And an eminent US-based expert warned that the BA.2.12 strain, which is also dominant in the United States, appears to be fitter apart from having a massive transmission advantage than BA.2. Delhi logged 1,009 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday, a 60 per cent jump from a day ago. Experts have also suggested that currently, 8 COVID variant are circulating, including Omicron and its subvariants.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}