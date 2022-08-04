COVID 4th wave in India? 3 reasons why cases are surging again. Read here

COVID 4th wave in India? 3 reasons why cases are surging again. Read here2 min read . 09:59 PM IST
- People letting their guard down and not following social distancing norms is one of the key reasons why COVID infections are rising again
COVID infections are on the rise again and experts point out that this is because “People letting their guard down and not following social distancing norms". India on Thursday reported 19,893 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,40,87,037, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll climbed to 5,26,530 with 53 new fatalities reported on Thursday. Here are the 3 reasons why COVID is rising again:
“We are seeing the number of Covid cases going up mainly among young people and those with comorbidities. No one is wearing masks, people are visiting overcrowded spaces by letting their guard down and not washing their hands frequently. People are certainly lagging in their defence," said Dr Avi Kumar, senior consultant, pulmonology, Fortis Escorts, Okhla, as reported by news agency PTI.
However, hospitalisation is significantly lower than in previous waves. Kumar said, “Those with comorbidities like heart, kidney and lung issues are getting admitted to hospitals."
Dr Jugal Kishore, the head of the community medicine department at the Safdarjung Hospital, pointed out that immunity might be waning for the vaccinated individual.
“The immunity has also lowered in the patients who have been vaccinated. Also, the number of cases started rising during the festive season, when there is an increase in foreign travel. The Kanwar Yatra concluded recently and then there were other festivals too," he added.
Hinting that many tend to ignore the symptoms as the infection is mild, experts said in many cases, patients who visited hospitals for the treatment of some other illnesses were found Covid positive.
Dr SCL Gupta, medical director of the Batra Hospital, said there have been instances when patients came to hospitals for surgeries or gynaecological treatments and were found to be Covid positive.
“We had to isolate them. Initially, they were a bit apprehensive but they understood the situation," he said.
Dr Akshay Budhraja, the head of the pulmonology department at Aakash Healthcare, said, “There is a sudden upsurge in the number of Covid cases. The symptoms are similar to what we have witnessed earlier, just that the number of cases is high.
“There are sudden ups and downs in the number of cases throughout the year. Earlier, it was four-five patients every week. These days we are witnessing the same numbers on a daily basis. The senior citizens admitted are also diagnosed with diabetes, hypertension and renal diseases. Three senior citizens were admitted to our hospital this week. This is a warning that the Covid safety guidelines should be followed strictly. Masking and frequent handwashing with soap and water are to be practised on a regular basis to avoid the spread of the virus."
