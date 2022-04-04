Amid new COVID strains emerging like XE, Omicron+Delta recombinant variant, Omicron BA.2, several states have withdrawn coronavirus restrictions including the mandate of wearing a mask. And many are now questioning whether it is too early to drop the restrictions? Also, under such circumstances, are we likely to witness another 4th COVID wave? Last month, the World Health Organisation (WHO) officials have cautioned that COVID-19 is on the rise again in many countries and there could be a dangerous ‘double effect’ of opening up too quickly.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}