Can Omicron BA.2 fuel 4th COVID wave in India?

Under such circumstances, several scientists are trying to understand whether Omicron BA.2 can fuel the 4th COVID wave in India. A few weeks back, an IIT Kanpur team had predicted that India is likely to witness the next wave in June and will continue for the next 4 months, while peaking in August. The same research team had previously predicted that the third wave of the pandemic in India would peak by February 3, 2022.