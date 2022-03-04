This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IIT Kanpur team suggested that the fourth covid wave is likely to hit the country in mid to late June, and the surge is to continue for about 4 months
Noting that IIT-Kanpur study on the next COVID wave is a "valuable input", Centre said, “But, it is yet to be examined whether this particular report has any scientific worth." The Centre further asserted that ‘it is completely prepared for the unpredictable virus’. Last week, an IIT Kanpur team of scientists suggested that India is likely to witness the 4th COVID wave in June. This is the same team that had correctly predicted that the third COVID wave would hit the country in February.
What Centre said on COVID 4th wave?
Addressing a press conference here, NITI Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul said that the IIT Kanpur study is a "valuable input" produced by eminent people.
"...it has been our endeavour to look at science of the pandemic, its epidemiology, trend and virology. All projections are based on data and assumptions and we have seen divergent estimates from time to time. They are sometimes so divergent that decisions based on just a set of projections will be very unsafe for the society. The government looks at these estimates with due respect because these are scientific works produced by eminent people," Paul said.
"We saw the news item and found out that this project is carried out by a group in a particular institution. We would like to see it published in a peer reviewed journal. We should be carefully watching the assumption that has been used. Only on a single estimate or projection, one is not taking any decision of significance. We value it as an input. Whether it has a scientific worth and mathematical underpinning will be examined," Paul said.
"Our approach is to be absolutely prepared for this unpredictable virus and at the same time carry on with our work and activities in a responsible way. We are sharing on a regular basis with you our understanding and the dynamics of the pandemic and how the nation is responding to it," he added.
What did the IIT Kanpur study say on 4th COVID wave?
A recent study by a team of IIT Kanpur scientists has suggested that the fourth covid wave is likely to hit the country in mid to late June, and the surge is to continue for about 4 months, peaking in August.
The authors said that the data indicates that the fourth wave of COVID-19 in India will arrive after 936 days from the initial data availability date, which is January 30, 2020. “Therefore, the fourth wave starts from June 22, 2022, reaching its peak on August 23, 2022 and ends on October 24, 2022," they said and also added, “Moreover, the 99% confidence interval for the date, when the curve will reach the peak, is approximately from August 15, 2022 to August 31, 2022."
The study has been led by Sabara Parshad Rajeshbhai, Subhra Sankar Dhar and Shalabh of IIT Kanpur's Mathametic department. It has been published as a pre-print in MedRxiv, but it is yet to be peer-reviewed.
