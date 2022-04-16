COVID 4th wave: Uttar Pradesh puts NCR districts on alert amid XE variant fears

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
CM Yogi Adityanath noted that over the past few days, there has been a rise in COVID-19 cases in the state's neighbouring areas and its impact can be seen in the NCR districts
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
With a slight rise in Covid numbers, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday put all the National Capital Region (NCR) districts on alert mode. This comes as Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 70 COVID-19 cases and Ghaziabad 11 on Saturday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
With a slight rise in Covid numbers, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday put all the National Capital Region (NCR) districts on alert mode. This comes as Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 70 COVID-19 cases and Ghaziabad 11 on Saturday.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during a meeting regarding the current COVID-19 situation, noted that over the past few days, there has been a rise in COVID-19 cases in the state's neighbouring areas and its impact can be seen in the NCR districts. Following this, the CM ordered officials to put all the NCR districts on alert mode.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during a meeting regarding the current COVID-19 situation, noted that over the past few days, there has been a rise in COVID-19 cases in the state's neighbouring areas and its impact can be seen in the NCR districts. Following this, the CM ordered officials to put all the NCR districts on alert mode.
Adityanath also directed officials to send samples of COVID-19 patients for genome sequencing. Meanwhile, administration of the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults has also been ramped up. Currently, booster doses are being administered at 700 private vaccination centres in the state.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Adityanath also directed officials to send samples of COVID-19 patients for genome sequencing. Meanwhile, administration of the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults has also been ramped up. Currently, booster doses are being administered at 700 private vaccination centres in the state.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The chief minister asked officials to remain vigilant to malaria in the Bareilly division and generate awareness about the prevention of dengue in Agra and Lucknow divisions, the statement said.
The chief minister asked officials to remain vigilant to malaria in the Bareilly division and generate awareness about the prevention of dengue in Agra and Lucknow divisions, the statement said.
Besides, he said, awareness about encephalitis should be generated among people in Purvanchal (eastern Uttar Pradesh), according to the statement.