Covid: 71% Indians want all flights from China to be shut down, finds survey

As Covid cases surge in China, a recent survey showed that 71% citizens feel that India should shut down flights from China.
LocalCircles conducted a pan-India survey which received over 10,000 responses from citizens residing in 301 districts of India. 62% respondents were men while 38% respondents were women. 42% of respondents were from tier 1, 30% from tier 2 and 28% respondents were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.
The survey asked citizens, “COVID led by new variants like BF.7 is rapidly rising in China in regard to both infections spreading and mortalities. Should India shut all flights coming from China directly and prohibit entry (mandatory quarantine) of any passenger who has been in China in the last 2 weeks"?
In response, 71% citizens said “Yes, it should do both i.e. suspend flights from China as well as prohibit entry (mandatory quarantine) for anyone who has been in China in last 14 days".
There were 16% respondents who said “It should only suspend flights from China and let passengers who have been in China during last 14 days come in via other countries with a negative COVID test report". 5% respondents said “It should let flights and passengers from China come in without any restrictions but have them upload a COVID negative test report" and “8% said It should let flights and passengers from China come in without any restrictions" This question received 10,469 responses.
Some global epidemiologists are estimating that more than 60 percent of China and 10 per cent of world’s population are likely to be infected over the next 90 days with deaths likely in the millions. China has reported no Covid deaths in Beijing since the authorities announced four deaths between November 19 and 23.
However, Beijing Dongjiao Crematory, on the eastern edge of the Chinese capital, has experienced a jump in requests for cremation and other funerary services, according to people who work at the compound, reported WSJ."Since the Covid reopening, we've been overloaded with work," said a woman who answered the phone at the crematorium on Friday, adding, "Right now, it's 24 hours a day. We can't keep up."
