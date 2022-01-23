Covid: A total of 875 people have tested positive for the virus in the Parliament House complex so far, according to news agency ANI.

Of these, 271 people were from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

Today, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tested positive for Covid infection.

After testing positive, Naidu has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week and advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested.

"The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, who is in Hyderabad, tested COVID positive today. He has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week. He has advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested," Vice President of India tweeted.

Meanwhile, India today reported 3,33,533 new Covid cases, taking the active caseload to 21,87,205. While the daily positivity rate and weekly positivity rate stand at 17.78% and 16.87% respectively, the recovery rate stands at 93.18%.

