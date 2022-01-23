Covid: 875 tested positive in Parliament House complex so far

Covid: 875 tested positive in Parliament House complex so far1 min read . 05:16 PM IST
- Of these, 271 people were from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Covid: A total of 875 people have tested positive for the virus in the Parliament House complex so far, according to news agency ANI.
Covid: A total of 875 people have tested positive for the virus in the Parliament House complex so far, according to news agency ANI.
Of these, 271 people were from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.
Of these, 271 people were from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.
Today, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tested positive for Covid infection.
Today, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tested positive for Covid infection.
After testing positive, Naidu has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week and advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested.
After testing positive, Naidu has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week and advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested.
"The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, who is in Hyderabad, tested COVID positive today. He has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week. He has advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested," Vice President of India tweeted.
"The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, who is in Hyderabad, tested COVID positive today. He has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week. He has advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested," Vice President of India tweeted.
Meanwhile, India today reported 3,33,533 new Covid cases, taking the active caseload to 21,87,205. While the daily positivity rate and weekly positivity rate stand at 17.78% and 16.87% respectively, the recovery rate stands at 93.18%.
Meanwhile, India today reported 3,33,533 new Covid cases, taking the active caseload to 21,87,205. While the daily positivity rate and weekly positivity rate stand at 17.78% and 16.87% respectively, the recovery rate stands at 93.18%.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!