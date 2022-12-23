Covid Alert: Statewise list of precautions undertaken to intensify preparations

Covid Alert: Statewise list of precautions undertaken to intensify preparations4 min read . 09:59 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting and urged everyone to wear masks in crowded public places.
Covid-19 situation in China has become a source of concern for the world, with researchers predicting a rise in death toll to millions amid fears that new mutants could emerge as a new wave of infections quickly spreads throughout the vast country.
India has started reviewing the Covid-19 situation and stepped up preparedness in view of threat of surge in coronavirus cases. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting and urged everyone to wear masks in crowded public places.
He also cautioned against complacency and directed officials to strengthen the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will also hold a meeting with the health ministers of states and Union Territories today over increasing Covid cases in some parts of the world.
1) Karnataka: The Karnataka government has decided to conduct a mandatory Covid-19 test for those with Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) in the state, ANI reported.
Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar informed that around 2,000-3,000 people are already being tested for Covid-19 every day. An advisory will be issued making masks mandatory in indoor, closed, and air-conditioned places.
“Oxygen plants have been installed at many hospitals. We will see to it that they are functioning properly. We have decided to reserve some beds in district hospitals for Covid. Private hospitals will also be instructed to reserve beds as well," the minister said.
2) Haryana: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said the state government will be abiding by all the instructions given by the Central government when it comes to tackling Covid-19.
“We have equipped ourselves better in the previous three waves of Covid. We have RT-PCR testing facilities in all districts along with a sufficient supply of oxygen in plants. People shouldn't panic and must follow all guidelines," the minister said.
3) Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked health officials to to start arrangements from investigation to treatment. People returning from Covid-hit countries will be tested and vigilance has been increased at airports.
The state government has also directed authorities to prepare a list of foreign travelers whose health will be monitored for around 14 days. CM has also urged people to avoid going crowded places and step up wearing masks.
4) Maharashtra: The state health department has directed the officials to increase the number of Covid tests. The districts has been asked to follow--test, track, treat, vaccinate and (ensure) Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.
The state would be sending all Covid-positive samples to laboratories in Mumbai and Pune and based on their results the state government will decide on Covid norms and added there were no plans to conduct mass testing now.
5) Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government is prepared to deal with the Covid-19 situation if the viral infection spread again.
The officials also stated that NCDC testing sewage samples will be collected in Delhi to check for Covid disease.
6) Odisha: Odisha government has issued instructions for surveillance and whole genome sequencing (WGS) for Covid-19 management in view of the recent explosion of Covid cases in China, Japan, the US, South Korea and Brazil and detection of four confirmed cases of the new Omicron BF.7 strain in four Indian states, including Odisha.
“It is essential to gear up the disease surveillance and WGS of positive case samples to track the variant through the Indian SARS CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network(sic)," the State Health Secretary Shalini Pandit said.
7) Telangana: , Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao urged the State's people not to panic and be alert.
“There is no need to worry about Corona, but there is a need to be alert. Everyone is advised to observe personal hygiene and those who have not taken the covid vaccine should take it immediately and take a booster dose," the minister said.
8) Goa: Goa government will hold a meeting of various departments on Friday over rising Covid-19 cases in some parts of the world, wherein it will discuss its preparedness for a possible surge in infections amid the ongoing tourist season in the state.
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said precautionary measures that need to be taken in view of the spike in coronavirus cases in countries like China will be discussed at the meeting.
9) Bihar: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav asserted that the state government is fully prepared to handle a surge in Covid-19 cases. He asked health officials to gear up in case of an outbreak of the new variant of the coronavirus.
Hospitals are fully prepared, and testing and vaccination are underway in full swing. The medical establishments are equipped with medicines and adequate oxygen supply. People must also take safety measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the deputy chief minister said.
Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association advised citizens to avoid public gatherings such as marriages, political or social meetings as well as international travel.
They also asked the citizens to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour such as using masks in public places and maintaining social-distancing norms to "overcome the impending Covid outbreak".
(With inputs from agencies)
