Covid an endemic in this state: How infections, symptoms will look like now

Covid an endemic in this state: How infections, symptoms will look like now2 min read . 05:10 PM IST
Omicron and its sub-variants will continue to circulate but without causing many hospitalisations and fatalities, experts said
COVID is now an endemic infection in Telangana and hence, the state will no longer witness massive waves, instead, it will see minor local surges in infections, low levels of transmissions and minimal loss of life. Health experts also pointed out that Omicron and its sub-variants will continue to circulate but without causing many hospitalisations and fatalities.
Noting that COVID can no longer be termed a pandemic, Former director and distinguished scientist of the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Dr Ch Mohan Rao told Telangana Today, “Due to its endemic status, the infections will be just like common cold and cough. They will come and go, but will not disappear. A section of the population will always get it. The disease will cause mild inconvenience in the form of cold, cough and fever, and it will be a part of our lives," he says.
Further pointing out that the majority of the Indian population has developed immunity to coronavirus, he added, “In terms of exposure, our bodies have gone through a lot during the pandemic. The immunity levels, either through natural infection or vaccines, are high."
Dr M Vidyasagar, distinguished professor and SERB National Chair, IIT-Hyderabad, and member of SUTRA Consortium echos a similar view. He added, “There is no doubt that Covid-19 is now an endemic disease. Compared to countries such as the UK, US and others in Europe, a large section of the population in India has acquired immunity, which has played a very important role in diluting the impact of the different coronavirus variants."
India on Tuesday logged 8,586 new coronavirus infections taking total tally of cases to 4,43,57,546 while the active cases have declined to 96,506, according to the Union health ministry data.
The death toll climbed to 5,27,416 with 48 fatalities which includes six deaths reconciled by Kerala.
The active cases comprises 0.22 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.59%. A decline of 1,142 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.19 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 3.31 per cent
