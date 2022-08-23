Covid an endemic in this state: How infections, symptoms will look like now

Noting that COVID can no longer be termed a pandemic, Former director and distinguished scientist of the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Dr Ch Mohan Rao told Telangana Today, “Due to its endemic status, the infections will be just like common cold and cough. They will come and go, but will not disappear. A section of the population will always get it. The disease will cause mild inconvenience in the form of cold, cough and fever, and it will be a part of our lives," he says.