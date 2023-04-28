A new report on coronavirus has revealed that even patients with mild symptoms can suffer from heart problems for the longer term. An international team of scientists compared the pre and post Covid-19 infection levels of arterial stiffness, a noticeable sign associated with the function of arteries and aging.

The researchers observed that those diagnosed with mild Covid-19, artery and central cardiovascular function were affected by the disease 2-3 months after the infection.

The study concluded that long Covid is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, dementia, and in extreme cases death.

Covid-19 risk factors in the longer term:

The scientists monitored a group of participants between October 2019 and April 2022 in the Laboratory for Vascular Aging at the University of Split School of Medicine.

Most were young, less than 40 years old, and healthy. Only 9% of the group had high blood pressure, and none had high cholesterol. Two were diabetic, and 78% did not smoke. The research was held on 56% males and 44% females.

The mild Covid-19 patients noticed dysfunctional arteries that could lead to cardiovascular disease development.

However, the researchers said the question remains as to whether this harmful effect is irreversible or permanent, and if not, for how long it lasts.

Another study published in the journal Cardiovascular Research in January 2023 also claimed that Covid-19 can affect your heart and circulatory system in many ways. For example, it can lead to a faster heart rate, atrial fibrillation, blood clots, heart damage due to a lack of oxygen and nutrients, inflammation of the heart muscle and lining, or Takotsubo syndrome (broken heart syndrome).

The study stated that Covid-19 has caused a rise in heart rate or irregular in response to fever or inflammation.

Besides, the fatal virus can cause inflammation of the heart muscle and heart lining.

A study led by researchers at the BHF Cardiovascular Research Centre at the University of Glasgow, published in May 2022, found that 1 in 8 people who were hospitalised with Covid-19 were later diagnosed with inflammation of the heart muscle.

In the latest study, Professor Ana Jeroncic from the University of Split said that Covid-19 can have harmful effects on cardiovascular health in young people who had a mild form of the disease warrants close monitoring.