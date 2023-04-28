Covid and its cardiovascular effects: Risk factors, prevention and management2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 09:45 AM IST
- A report on coronavirus has proposed that even patients with mild symptoms can suffer from heart problems for the longer term
A new report on coronavirus has revealed that even patients with mild symptoms can suffer from heart problems for the longer term. An international team of scientists compared the pre and post Covid-19 infection levels of arterial stiffness, a noticeable sign associated with the function of arteries and aging.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×