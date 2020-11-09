COVID appropriate behaviour still best bet against virus: Harsh Vardhan

Moreover, Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary requested all the states to focus on ten key areas to contain COVID and gain an upper hand over its trajectory: increasing testing; targeted testing at market-places, workplaces, religious congregations which could have the potential to become super spreaders; increasing the share of RT-PCR in testing; compulsory testing of symptomatic RAT negatives; completion of contact tracing within the first 72 hours; tracing of an average of 10-15 contacts per new case detected; promotion of health seeking behaviour to curb the percent of deaths within the first 24-72 hours of hospitalization; conduct of hospital wise death analysis every day and intervene, if necessary, to bring mortality below 1%; protection of vulnerable groups such as those above 60 years of age and those with co-morbidities; promotion of COVID appropriate behaviour through Behaviour Change Campaign where elected representatives of panchayati raj institutions, urban local bodies, MPs, MLAs and local influencers appeal to people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour.