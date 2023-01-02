COVID arrears: Resident doctors in Maharashtra go on strike from today2 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 09:23 AM IST
The resident doctors are fighting to equalise their salaries throughout the state and to recruit 1,432 senior residents.
Maharashtra's resident doctors went on strike on January 2. The resident doctors said that the government had not complied with a number of their demands, including the creation of new positions for senior residents, DA in accordance with the 7th Pay Commission, and payment of COVID service arrears.