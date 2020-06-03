Covid: As others stare at bleak future, medical tourism industry may buck trend

“Pandemics have always had significant social and economic effect to humanity over centuries and hospitality, travel and tourism sector is worst hit in terms of severity as well as longer recovery period which will also have an impact on medical tourism to a large extent," said Tiwari. “While a patient needing treatment can’t wait, medical tourism will be affected mostly on account of travel restrictions between various countries as well as likely increase in airfares due to restricted availability of seats to maintain social distancing," he said.