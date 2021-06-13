COVID: Assam govt asks fully vaccinated employees to join work from tomorrow

The Assam government has asked all its fully vaccinated employees to join offices from Monday even as a partial lockdown will remain in force across the state.

As per an order issued by General Administration Department Commissioner and Secretary M S Manivannan on Sunday, the decision has been taken for the smooth functioning of the government offices.

The order stated, In order to ensure smooth functioning of government offices, all the employees of Government of Assam who have received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine are hereby directed to attend office from 14/06/2021 regularly.

The eligible employees should follow all Covid related protocols issued by the government while joining the work. This has the approval of the competent authority," the order said.

In the state, As many 46,66,675 beneficiaries have received the vaccine, including 9,03,390 who have received the second dose.

On June 4, the Assam government had extended the partial lockdown imposed due to the surge of COVID-19 till June 15. Currently, the curfew remain in force from 1 pm to 5 am. All shops and commercial establishments close down at 12 noon on all days.

All inter-district transport services and movement of people to and from other districts are suspended. The odd-even formula for plying of vehicles is in force across the state.

Covid-19 update in Assam

Assam reported 3,666 new COVID-19 cases and 29 fresh fatalities on Friday with the caseload rising to 4,53, 867, National Health Mission bulletin said.

The death toll in the state increased to 3,873 while the number of active cases currently is 45,477. Four deaths were reported from Cachar, followed by three in Baksa and two each in Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Hojai, Kamrup Rural, Morigaon, Sonitpur, and Tinsukia. Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Golaghat, Kamrup Metro, Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Sivasagar, and Nalbari reported one death each, the bulletin said.

The current death rate is 0.85 percent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other causes is 1,347. The new cases detected during the day include 341 from Kamrup Metro, 300 from Cachar, 257 from Sonitpur, and 242 from Golaghat.

(With inputs from agencies)





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.