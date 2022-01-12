Covid at-home test kits: How to use and everything you need to know

Covid at-home test kits: How to use and everything you need to know2 min read . 05:51 PM IST
The central government has said that the use of self-tests/home tests may be encouraged for symptomatic individuals amid surging Covid cases
As Covid-19 cases skyrocket across the country, the central government has advised states to encourage the use of home test kits for symptomatic individuals.
In a letter to all chief secretaries, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan and ICMR director general Balram Bhargava said that RTPCR-based testing leads to delays in confirming diagnosis due to its turnaround time of about five to eight hours.
"Therefore, you are encouraged to increase testing by the widespread use of rapid antigen tests (RATS) in such specific situations where RTPCR testing poses challenges," the officials wrote.
The use of self-tests/home tests may be encouraged for symptomatic individuals, they said, adding seven such home testing kits have been approved so far.
Most of the test kits/products approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research are now available on the GeM portal and can be easily procured from GeM, the letter said.
Such kits are also available on various e-commerce platforms.
Which kits are approved by the ICMR?
When should you test yourself?
The best time to test is two or three days after exposure to someone who has the virus, according to Irene Petersen, a professor of epidemiology at University College London.
That’s because it varies when people start to become infectious. If you sat next to someone who had the virus on Friday, then you should get a test on Monday.
How to use a self-testing kit?
What is the validity of self-testing kits' results?
The ICMR has said that everybody who tests positive after using self-test kits does not require additional testing. Those who test negative may opt for RT-PCR testing.
