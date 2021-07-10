Owing to the COVID-19 norms, the average waiting time at one of the gates of Delhi Metro's Rajiv Chowk station has gone up to over 50 minutes on Saturday, DMRC said.

As per the current guidelines, only sitting on alternative seats is permitted and no standing is allowed. Despite DMRC running the maximum numbers of trains, passengers have to wait for long outside the stations because of the restrictions.

"Peak Hour Update Average waiting time at Rajiv Chowk is 52 minutes. In case of any fluctuations in crowd, the waiting time will be informed accordingly," the DMRC tweeted.

Sources earlier said, each coach has a capacity of about 300 riders, 50 seated and 250 standing. Since, commuters are not allowed to stand, so effectively only 25 people are riding in each carriage.

On June 29 too, the average waiting time at one of the gates of Rajiv Chowk had gone up to nearly 60 minutes for about two hours.

Rajiv Chowk located in Connaught Place, the heart of the national capital, falls on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro network.

The national capital on Saturday reported as many 76 new cases, 1 death, the health bulletin said. With today's numbers, the cumulative total reached 1435030, and the toll touched 25012.

In the same time span, the city also saw 81 recoveries taking the total to 1409226.

The positivity rate in the city declined to 0.09%. Currently, there are 796 active cases.

(With inputs from agencies)

