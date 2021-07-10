1 min read.Updated: 10 Jul 2021, 07:24 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
Despite DMRC running the maximum numbers of trains, passengers have to wait for long outside the stations because of the restrictions
Owing to the COVID-19 norms, the average waiting time at one of the gates of Delhi Metro's Rajiv Chowk station has gone up to over 50 minutes on Saturday, DMRC said.
As per the current guidelines, only sitting on alternative seats is permitted and no standing is allowed. Despite DMRC running the maximum numbers of trains, passengers have to wait for long outside the stations because of the restrictions.