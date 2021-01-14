Covid awareness campaigns are activities eligible to be considered CSR: MCA

However, these activities have to be undertaken as per the Companies (CSR policy) Rules of 2014 and related orders, the ministry said. These rules do not recognize activities that benefit only employees and their family members as CSR activities. This prevents businesses from using their CSR funds for vaccination of employees and family. Employee cost is an expenditure that is taken into account while arriving at the net profit of the company, a small part of which is mandated to be spent on CSR activities.