The Delhi government has issued helpline number -- 87505 -- for Covid-19 testing
The number of beds in private hospitals for Covid-19 patients has been increased from 15% to 25% in the national capital, said Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain on Saturday.
"With 87,505 testings, we are testing five times higher than other states. Delhi's positivity rate stands at 4.11%. The number of beds in private hospitals has been increased from 15% to 25%. Every two out of three beds in Delhi hospitals are vacant," Jain said.
Further speaking about the surge in Covid-19 cases, he said that those living in congested areas are more prone to the infection. The minister urged people to follow all health protocols, including wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing, to combat the virus.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said that that the number of beds reserved for Covid-19 patients will be increased in a few hospitals.
The national capital on Saturday recorded 3,567 fresh Covid-19 cases while 10 more people died due to the infection, taking the death toll to 11,060.
The positivity rate also mounted to 4.48% from 4.1% a day before, amid a massive surge in cases in the span of the last few weeks.
Delhi had reported 3,594 cases on Friday, its highest this year. However, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal ruled out the possibility of imposing another lockdown in the city.