The number of beds in private hospitals for Covid-19 patients has been increased from 15% to 25% in the national capital, said Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain on Saturday.

"With 87,505 testings, we are testing five times higher than other states. Delhi's positivity rate stands at 4.11%. The number of beds in private hospitals has been increased from 15% to 25%. Every two out of three beds in Delhi hospitals are vacant," Jain said.

Further speaking about the surge in Covid-19 cases, he said that those living in congested areas are more prone to the infection. The minister urged people to follow all health protocols, including wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing, to combat the virus.

The Delhi government has issued helpline number -- 87505 -- for Covid-19 testing.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said that that the number of beds reserved for Covid-19 patients will be increased in a few hospitals.

The national capital on Saturday recorded 3,567 fresh Covid-19 cases while 10 more people died due to the infection, taking the death toll to 11,060.

The positivity rate also mounted to 4.48% from 4.1% a day before, amid a massive surge in cases in the span of the last few weeks.

Delhi had reported 3,594 cases on Friday, its highest this year. However, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal ruled out the possibility of imposing another lockdown in the city.

The vaccination drive in Delhi received a boost on Saturday with over 80,000 beneficiaries, the highest daily figure so far, taking the jab, including more than half in the 45-59 age group.

According to official figures, the number of people who received the jab till 6 pm was 80,797, including 72,232 who received the first dose of the vaccine.

The first dose was given to 21,432 people aged 60 years and above and 45,787 in the age group of 45-59 years.

A total of 8,565 beneficiaries received the second dose of the vaccine.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who received the first dose of Covaxin at the Maulana Azad Medical College, requested the Centre to allow mass vaccination by lifting the age criterion for it.

He said mass vaccination is key to defeat Covid-19.

With inputs from agencies.

