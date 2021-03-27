Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said that there are sufficient number of covid beds available in the hospitals of national capital for covid patients. Jain added that the hospital covid beds occupancy is around 20% now.

"We are monitoring this, if occupancy increases, we will increase the number of beds," the minister said.

Jain further added, "There were fewer cases earlier but it has increased now. So we have increased the number of testings and conducting 85,000-90,000 tests every day, which is more than 5% of the national average. We are also doing contact tracing & isolation,"

Delhi on Friday reported 1,534 new COVID-19 cases, 971 recoveries, and 9 deaths.

The total cases surged to 6,54,276 including 6,051 active cases and 6,37,238 total recoveries. However, the death toll touched 10,987 including the new deaths.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said that amid rising COVID-19 cases in the NCT of Delhi, public celebrations for upcoming festivals such as Holi, Navratri and gatherings in general, should not be allowed.

The DDMA also said random testing (Rapid Antigen Test/RT-PCR) of passengers coming from other states where COVID-19 cases are increasing should be done all airports, railway stations, inter-state bust terminals, and other alighting points (for private buses).

