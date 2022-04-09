"The pandemic is still going on and we will definitely see further waves, but the timings of the waves cannot be predicted," the head of the research cell at the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Kochi, Dr Rajeev Jayadevan told PTI and raised caution that people must continue wearing masks, follow social distancing. He further added that techniques like contact tracing and testing should not be done away with as yet.

