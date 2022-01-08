There is no need for new registration for those taking the precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine and they can directly take an appointment from Saturday or walk-in, the Union Health Ministry said.

From January 10, India will start administering the precautionary dose of the vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years of age with comorbidities.

In a statement on Friday, the ministry said there is no need for new registration and those who have taken two doses of the vaccine can directly take an appointment or walk-in to any COVID-19 Vaccination Centre.

"Schedules will be published tomorrow- January 8. Online appointment facility will also start by tomorrow evening," it said.

Vaccination with onsite appointment starts on 10th January.

Meanwhile, the Centre has already said that the precautionary COVID-19 vaccine dose will be the same vaccine as administered previously in the first two doses.

"Precautionary COVID-19 vaccine dose will be the same vaccine as has been given previously. Those who have received Covaxin will receive Covaxin, those who have received primary two doses of Covishield will receive Covishield," said Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog during media briefing of Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

India saw a single-day rise of 1,41,986 new coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 3,53,68,372, which included 3,071 cases of Omicron variant reported across 27 states and union territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

