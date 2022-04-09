Covid booster dose not a substitute for masks, social distancing, says expert

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Yesterday, the Union Ministry of Health said that the precaution dose will now be available to the 18 plus population group from April 10
People who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose would be eligible for the precaution dose
As the government has announced extending the Covid booster dose to all above 18 years of age, a top health expert has said that the move will not serve as a substitute for other precautionary measures which are followed to curb the spread of infection.
Indian Medical Association (IMA), Kochi, Dr Rajeev Jayadevan said the wearing of masks, following social distancing, contract tracing, and testing should be continued to prevent the threat of the Covid virus.
"The pandemic is still going on and we will definitely see further waves, but the timings of the waves cannot be predicted," Dr Jayadevan said.
Noting that the vaccination has significantly reduced the fatalities, he said, "Public should not think that if they have taken a booster dose then everything will be fine. All measures need to be continued and followed."
"It is not a substitute for other (precautionary) measures," he added.
Yesterday, the Union Ministry of Health said that the precaution dose will now be available to the 18 plus population group from April 10 at all private Covid vaccination centres.
People who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose would be eligible for the precaution dose.
India started administering precaution doses to frontline workers, healthcare workers, and those above the age of 60 years with comorbidities on January 10 this year. Later, on March 16, the vaccination drive for precaution dose was extended to all adults above the age of 60 years.
