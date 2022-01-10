COVID-19 precautionary dose will be administered to the eligible population starting today, January 10. The booster dose will be given to healthcare and frontline workers, and those over 60 years of age with co-morbidities. On December 25, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the administration of precautionary doses for healthcare and frontline workers from January 10, 2022.

Hee are the top 10 points in this story

1) The eligible population who have taken two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can directly take an appointment or walk into any COVID vaccination centre.

2) There should be a gap of 9 months between the second dose and the precautionary dose.

3) Such eligible health care workers, frontline workers and co-morbid people above 60 years of age can take the online slot

4) The registration for 'precaution dose' of COVID-19 vaccine for healthcare, frontline workers and senior citizens above 60 went live on the Co-WIN platform on Saturday.

5) The third dose will be the same vaccine the people have received for their first and second doses.

6) There will be no mix and match, the Centre has said.

7) Individuals who received two doses of the Covishield vaccine will get a third dose of the same. Those who got Covaxin will get a third jab of it.

8) The senior citizens with co-morbidities will not be required to produce a doctor's certificate or prescription at the time of administration of precaution dose.

9) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in a tweet on Sunday, said reminder SMSes have been sent to over one crore healthcare and frontline workers and senior citizens for their precaution dose.

10) An estimated 1.05 crore healthcare and 1.9 crore frontline workers, and 2.75 crore comorbid people in the 60 plus age group would be administered the precaution dose according to schedule, Health Ministry sources said, PTI reported.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!