COVID-19 precautionary dose will be administered to the eligible population starting today, January 10. The booster dose will be given to healthcare and frontline workers, and those over 60 years of age with co-morbidities. On December 25, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the administration of precautionary doses for healthcare and frontline workers from January 10, 2022.

