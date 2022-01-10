This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the administration of precautionary doses for senior citizens, healthcare and frontline workers
COVID-19 precautionary dose will be administered to the eligible population starting today, January 10. The booster dose will be given to healthcare and frontline workers, and those over 60 years of age with co-morbidities. On December 25, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the administration of precautionary doses for healthcare and frontline workers from January 10, 2022.
7) Individuals who received two doses of the Covishield vaccine will get a third dose of the same. Those who got Covaxin will get a third jab of it.
8) The senior citizens with co-morbidities will not be required to produce a doctor's certificate or prescription at the time of administration of precaution dose.
9) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in a tweet on Sunday, said reminder SMSes have been sent to over one crore healthcare and frontline workers and senior citizens for their precaution dose.
10) An estimated 1.05 crore healthcare and 1.9 crore frontline workers, and 2.75 crore comorbid people in the 60 plus age group would be administered the precaution dose according to schedule, Health Ministry sources said, PTI reported.
