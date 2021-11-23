India is not considering authorising booster COVID-19 doses yet, three sources with knowledge of the matter said, Reuters reported. The report says that the authorities will concentrate on having most of India's 944 million adults complete a two-dose vaccination by January.

"The priority is to fully immunise the adult population," said one of the sources, Reuters reported. The sources declined to be named as the matter was still being discussed by policymakers.

So far, 81% of India's adults have received at least one dose while 43% have had two doses.

With the administration of 32,99,337 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 116.87 crore, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday.

"As many as 1,16,87,28,385 vaccine doses of COVID-19 have been administrated so far as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,20,77,324 sessions," the statement issued by the Union Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya virtually conducted a meeting on Monday to review the status of COVID-19 vaccination in Puducherry, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Manipur.

"We are in the last lap of COVID19 vaccination. Let us launch an aggressive campaign to ensure full COVID-19 vaccination by increasing the pace of vaccination and expanding the coverage," stated Mandaviya.

According to the Union Health Ministry, these states and Union Territory have been reporting low vaccination coverage.

On Monday, India reported 8,488 new cases, which is the lowest in 538 days.

