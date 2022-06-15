Currently, all those above the age of 18 who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose are eligible for the precaution dose
The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) will hold its meeting on Thursday to discuss reducing the gap between the second and precaution doses from the current nine to six months, reported news agency PTI.
The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) will hold its meeting on Thursday to discuss reducing the gap between the second and precaution doses from the current nine to six months, reported news agency PTI.
Further, based on a study by the CMC Vellore, the panel will also discuss the feasibility of allowing a precautionary dose of a Covid-19 vaccine separate from the one used for primary vaccination.
Further, based on a study by the CMC Vellore, the panel will also discuss the feasibility of allowing a precautionary dose of a Covid-19 vaccine separate from the one used for primary vaccination.
Also on the agenda of the meeting are the Covid burden on the paediatric population and the long-term safety of ZyCoV-D.
Also on the agenda of the meeting are the Covid burden on the paediatric population and the long-term safety of ZyCoV-D.
Reduced gap for those travelling abroad
Currently, all those above the age of 18 who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose are eligible for the precaution dose.
However, the NTAGI had last month recommended shortening the 9 months gap between the second dose and precaution dose (booster dose) for those who wish to travel abroad.
Acting on this, the government had reduced the booster gap for Indian citizens and students travelling overseas.
The Covid Working Group of NTAGI, which reviewed the findings of the Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore study in May, had found a lack of uniformity in results upon mixing jabs for booster shots.
The study stated that the scientific evidence showed that administering a booster dose of Covishield after primary vaccination with Covaxin gives 6 to 10 times higher antibody levels as compared to when Covaxin is given as the precaution dose after a gap of six months after the primary schedule.
"However, the same advantage was not observed when Covaxin as a booster shot was given after two Covishield doses," PTI had reported.
Considering programmatic challenges, it was decided that the matter would be discussed in the NTAGI's STSC meeting for final recommendation.
Also, the committee in its meeting held in May cited a lack of clear evidence of the benefit of reducing the interval between the last dose of the primary schedule and the protection dose.
It felt that the studies presented for the session had valuable scientific information but were not helpful in making a decision on the current policy question.
The ICMR was then asked to extract data from the National Vaccine Tracker Platform to determine the breakthrough infection rates at three, six and nine months after completion of the primary schedule before the onset of the Omicron wave and overlapping with the Omicron wave.
It was informed that there is no data available on the comparative effectiveness of booster/protection dose administered at six months versus nine months.
It was informed that there is no data available on the comparative effectiveness of booster/protection dose administered at six months versus nine months.