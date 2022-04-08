Amid the fear of XE and other COVID variants, the Centre announced extending the COVID-19 booster dose to all above the age of 18 years. Announcing the same, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya noted that it is about "Adding an extra layer of safety." However, health experts are of the opinion that ‘precaution dose’ is not a substitute for other precautionary measures.

"The pandemic is still going on and we will definitely see further waves, but the timings of the waves cannot be predicted," the head of the research cell at the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Kochi, Dr Rajeev Jayadevan told PTI and raised caution that people must continue wearing masks, follow social distancing. He further added that techniques like contact tracing and testing should not be done away with as yet.

Precaution dose not substitute for precautionary measures

Pointing out the vaccine has significantly reduced the COVID-related fatalities and severity of the disease, he said, "Public should not think that if they have taken a booster dose then everything will be fine. All measures need to be continued and followed."

"It is not a substitute for other (precautionary) measures," he added.

Dr Jayadevan also said that vaccination in terms of third doses is being used across the world to reduce the chances of contracting the infection and added that it could be the reason behind extending the precaution dose to all adults.

From Sunday, those older than 18 who received a second dose nine months ago will be eligible for the "precaution" dose, the health ministry said. "Adding an extra layer of safety," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a Twitter post flagging the decision. Till now the booster dose was only limited to the elderly and the frontline and healthcare workers. A total of 24 million booster doses have been administered so far.

The country has given 1.85 billion vaccine doses among its population of 1.35 billion. Of these, 82% are Covishield. Other vaccines used in India are the domestically developed Covaxin and Corbevax, and Russia's Sputnik V.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.