Covid booster shot: Private centres' vaccine service charges capped at 150

“Validations for age (based on year of birth 1963 to 2004), vaccine type (precaution dose vaccine must be the same as vaccine administered at the time of 1st and 2nd dose), minimum period of 9 months (39 weeks/273 days) between the date of 2nd dose, the selected appointment date (in case of online appointments) and current session date (in case of on-site scheduling), shall be applied by the Co-WlN system to ensure adherence to the guidance of the ministry for administration of precaution dose to citizens," the secretary said, and directed monitoring of all adverse events following the immunisation.