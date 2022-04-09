Covid booster shot: Private centres' vaccine service charges capped at 150

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Centre on Friday said all above 18 years of age will be eligible for precautionary dose of covid vaccines which will be made at available at private vaccination centres from 10 April
NEW DELHI: The Union health ministry on Saturday said that private vaccination centres can charge a maximum of ₹150 per dose as service charge over and above the cost of the vaccine. It added that the precautionary, or booster, dose will be of the same COVID-19 vaccine as the one used for the administration of the first two doses.
Healthcare workers, frontline workers, and senior citizens will continue to receive booster doses at any covid vaccination centre, including free of charge doses at government vaccination centres.
The decisions were taken during a meeting health secretaries of states and union territories, which was chaired Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, health ministry.
The Centre on Friday said all above 18 years of age will be eligible for precautionary dose of covid vaccines which will be made at available at private vaccination centres from 10 April. People who are fully vaccinated and have completed 9 months after having received their second dose will be eligible for booster dose.
Presently, only healthcare workers, frontline workers, and people above 60 years of age are eligible beneficiaries to receive precaution dose popularly known as booster dose.
“No fresh registrations would be required for precautionary dose as all due beneficiaries are already registered on CoWIN portal," the health ministry said in a statement.
“Validations for age (based on year of birth 1963 to 2004), vaccine type (precaution dose vaccine must be the same as vaccine administered at the time of 1st and 2nd dose), minimum period of 9 months (39 weeks/273 days) between the date of 2nd dose, the selected appointment date (in case of online appointments) and current session date (in case of on-site scheduling), shall be applied by the Co-WlN system to ensure adherence to the guidance of the ministry for administration of precaution dose to citizens," the secretary said, and directed monitoring of all adverse events following the immunisation.
Under India's covid vaccination programme, which started in January 2021, about 96% of the population aged above 15 has been administered at least one dose while 84% is fully vaccinated.
So far, India has administered more than 185.55 crore vaccine doses.
Over 2.16 crore doses have been administered to children in the age group 12-14 years, while 2,41,88,790 booster doses have been provided to eligible population.
India's drug regulator had granted market authorisation to Covishield and Covaxin on 27 January, with the condition that vaccines are to be supplied for programmatic setting, i.e., in hospitals/clinics only. Private vaccination centres may procure these vaccines directly from manufacturer for administering booster doses.
The government has also advised states and union. territories to accelerate administration of free first and second doses to population above 12 years of age and optimal administration of booster doses to eligible beneficiaries.
