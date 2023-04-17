In the wake of the recent rise in Covid-19 cases, many experts are advising people to take precautions and go for the booster shots, if still not taken. However, experts also say that vaccines will not provide 100% protection against COVID-19. So, even if you are jabbed, there are chances that you might get the infection.

Immunisation and COVID-19

Dr. Abhijit M Deshmukh, Consultant Physician, Ruby Hall Clinic, said that one needs to remember, the vaccines used against COVID-19 don’t provide 100% protection against COVID-19 even after receiving multiple dosages of the same.

COVID-19 booster dose can do more harm than good at this time

AIIMS doctor Dr Sanjay Rai is of the opinion that at this point of time, a booster dose of the vaccine can do more harm than good.

Talking to ANI, Dr Sanjay said, “In the initial phase of Covid, when people were not infected in large numbers, people did not have herd immunity, then they needed more vaccines. But now almost all the people in the country have been infected, after which natural immunity has been formed in them. This is more effective in protecting against any virus than the vaccine. Also, we cannot stop any new web with the vaccine, it only reduces death and severity. Giving more steroids to prevent infection may do you more harm than good."

Dr Sanjay Rai is the professor of Community Medicine, at AIIMS Hospital, Delhi.

India covid tally

In the last 24 hours, 10,753 new covid cases have been recorded. At the same time, the cases have crossed 1,500 in the national capital too. The infection rate has also risen to 33 per cent. The active cases increased to 57,542, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The active cases now comprise 0.13 percent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.68 percent, according to the health ministry website.

Symptoms of Flu and COVID-19

Dr. Abhijit M Deshmukh Symptoms of COVID-19 is similar to Flu, which is why one needs to be extra careful to remember and rule out the presence of COVID-19, because the severity of COVID-19 once it involves the lungs is worse when compared to flu as seen during the pandemic.

Increase in covid case will continue forever

AIIMS doctor Dr Sanjay Rai said that the situation that we are seeing right now will continue forever.

"The increase of cases will continue to be seen. If we keep on testing, then the cases will also keep on increasing, but it is most important that hospitalisation, death and severity should not increase. And for those who are getting infected, it is necessary for them to wear a mask, if they are going out of the house, do not go to crowded places. They should isolate themselves at home," he further said, ANI reported.

-With agency inputs