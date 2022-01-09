From tomorrow, January 10, India will start administering the precautionary (booster) dose of the vaccine to the eligible population.

Eligibility

The precautionary COVID-19 vaccine dose will be given to healthcare and frontline workers, and those over 60 years of age with co-morbidities from January 10.

Covishield or Covaxin precautionary (booster) dose?

The Centre has already said that the precautionary COVID-19 vaccine dose will be the same vaccine as administered previously in the first two doses. So, if a person has been jabbed with two shots of Covishield, he will be administered the third shot of Covishield only. And if someone has taken shots of Covaxin, they will be given the third shot also of the same vaccine.

“Precautionary COVID-19 vaccine dose will be the same vaccine as has been given previously. Those who have received Covaxin will receive Covaxin, those who have received primary two doses of Covishield will receive Covishield," NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul said

Walk-in appointment

The eligible population who have taken two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can directly take an appointment or walk into any vaccination centre.

Registration for precautionary dose begins on CoWIN portal

Registration for the 'precaution dose' of COVID-19 vaccine for healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with co-morbidities started on the CoWIN portal on Saturday evening.

Additional Secretary and Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM), Vikas Sheel on Saturday said in a tweet, "The feature for online appointments for precaution dose for HCWs/FLWs and Citizens (60 ) is now live on Co-WIN. To book an appointment, please visit http://cowin.gov.in"

9 months gap between second and booster dose

Eligibility of such beneficiaries for the precaution dose will be based on the date of administration of the second dose as recorded in the Co-WIN system (completion of 9 months i.e. 39 weeks from the date of administration of second dose), according to the guidelines issued by the ministry.

Registration and appointments

Registration and appointments are available in both online and onsite formats.

How will eligible people know that their booster dose is due

CoWIN will send reminder messages to all those eligible for the precaution dose and the dose will be reflected in the digital vaccination certificates.

