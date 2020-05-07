Home > News > India > Covid: Cadila Pharma closes Gujarat’s Dholka plant after 26 staff test positive
Covid: Cadila Pharma closes Gujarat’s Dholka plant after 26 staff test positive

1 min read . Updated: 07 May 2020, 09:53 PM IST Edited By Deepak Upadhyay

  • 95 other employees of Dholka plant, who may have come in contact with the infected personnel, have been put under home quarantine
  • Cadila Pharma undertakes deep sanitization of the Dholka plant and its surroundings

NEW DELHI : The Cadila Pharmaceuticals on Thursday closed its Dholka plant in Gujarat after 26 of its employees tested positive for coronavirus.

“Manufacturing plant of Cadila Pharmaceuticals at Dholka in Ahmedabad, Gujarat has been closed following 26 of its employees testing positive for COVID-19. Deep sanitization of the plant & its surroundings is being undertaken," Cadila Pharma said.

The pharma company said it has undertaken deep sanitization of the Dholka plant and its surroundings.

Following the development, 95 employees of the unit, who may have come in contact with the infected personnel, have been put under home quarantine, district development officer Arun Mahesh Babu told news agency PTI.

