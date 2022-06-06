Covid can be stopped from entering our body, finds study. Here's how

In a unique innovation, a group of scientists from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore designed a technology that can stop the entry of coronavirus inside our body. The researchers said, they have developed a new class of artificial peptides or miniproteins that “can not only block virus entry into our cells but also clump virus particles together, reducing their ability to infect." The study has been published in the journal Nature Chemical Biology.

