When we talk of COVID , we usually refer to respiratory diseases. But recent studies have shown the virus can affect us in more ways than what we already know. Coronavirus can affect every organ of your body causing serious health issues like heart attack and stroke. Read here to understand how the virus is affecting your heart health, how severe it can be and also what are the common symptoms.

How the virus can affect the heart?

When the viral load is more, the patients can develop serious infections, including pneumonia. In such cases, the airways to the heart get blocked, and can turn fatal. Also, the virus can enter the heart and infect the inner lining of the heart leading to a heart attack. The syndrome is called myocarditis.

Many cases have been reported in the past two years, where the patient suffered a stroke soon after the initial recovery from COVID. The virus can lead to heart issues even if the person is healthy and does not suffer from any comorbidities.

Symptoms: COVID pneumonia

How long COVID can cause heart diseases?

People can also suffer from heart ailments -abnormal heart rate and heart rhythm, high blood pressure due to long COVID.

People usually suffer from long COVID when the viral load is more. World Health Organisation last week clarified that several studies are underway to understand how long COVID can affect the different organs of our body. However, the UN health agency pointed out that risks of long COVID are real and it is going to be a part of our future.

Symptoms: Abnormal heart rate and heart rhythm, high blood pressure

Can children also suffer from such complications due to COVID?

Experts have also pointed out to less talked about post-Covid heart complications in kids. Even though it's a rare phenomenon, if it occurs it can lead to devastating consequences.

“As far as Covid in kids is concerned incidence and chances are a lot less than adults. However, for the kids who have got it, for 1-2% it can be severe," says Dr Ajay Kaul Chairman - Fortis Heart & Vascular Institute, Noida.

The heart diseases that the child can get - myocarditis is a fairly common disease (overall) that shows symptoms of heart failure. The other is vascular thrombosis which is not that common," she adds. “However, the incidences are very less."

How to health issues when you have COVID?

Experts suggest that one should avoid strenuous exercises like weight training and other heavy physical activities soon after recovering from COVID.

Also, it is equally important to get vaccinated. COVID can infect you even if one is vaccinated, but in such cases, the chances of getting severe infections are really less. Also, studies have suggested that vaccination can provide you protection from long COVID, and many have recovered from post-COVID syndrome after taking the jab.

